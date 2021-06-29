Ontario sees 209 new COVID-19 cases as health units administer record number of vaccinations

Ontario's Minister of Long-term Care Rod Phillips is scheduled to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. at Queen's Park. Then, at 3 p.m., Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

You can watch both events live in this story.

Ontario reported 209 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since mid-September, on the eve of most of the province moving into Step 2 of the government's reopening plan.

Today's count comes health units across Ontario collectively administered 265,231 doses of vaccines yesterday — a new high.

Notably, the Ministry of Health's official report today cited 299 further cases. Ninety of those infections, however, were from 2020 and were included today as part of a "data review and clean-up" by Toronto Public Health.

The ministry also reported an additional 25 deaths this morning, but 19 of them were from "previous months" and were added as part of a separate data review by Public Health Ontario.

The newly-recorded deaths bring the official death toll in the province to 9,154.

Excluding the cases that artificially inflated today's total count, the province's seven-day average of new daily infections now sits at 266.

Meanwhile, Ontario's lab network completed 28,306 tests — more than double the amount logged on Monday. Public Health Ontario logged a test positivity rate of 1.6 per cent.

As of yesterday, 276 people were being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units. Some 185 of those patients were on ventilators.

At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, all but one of Ontario's 34 public health units will move into Step 2 of the province's reopening plan, as the province slowly rolls back pandemic restrictions that were introduced to quell a deadly third wave of infections this spring.

That phase of the reopening plan will allow indoor gatherings of up to five people and see hair salons resume operation for the first time in months.

Provincial data said as of Tuesday, more than 77 per cent of adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 35 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Those vaccination rates meet the criteria laid out for entering Step 2 and Step 3 of the reopening plan, though officials have said they'll proceed cautiously before loosening restrictions further.

Ontario's reopening plan leaves 21 days between each step to monitor public health indicators.

New chief medical officer, long-term care minister to hold briefings

Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that Step 3, which allows more indoor activities and larger crowd capacity outdoors, might come "sooner than later" depending on advice from the province's top doctor.

Dr. Kieran Moore replaced Dr. David Williams as chief medical officer of health on Saturday.

Moore had been working alongside Williams for the last several weeks since his appointment was announced.

He is expected to take questions today at 3 p.m. at his first news conference since officially taking on the job.

Meanwhile, Rod Phillips is also set to make his first announcement as the new minister of long-term care this afternoon.

Phillips resigned from his post as minister of finance late last year after it was revealed he took a weeks-long Caribbean vacation over the Christmas holiday while his own government advised against travelling

He was made minister of long-term care as part of a large-scale cabinet shuffle earlier this month, when he replaced Dr. Merrilee Fullerton in the role.