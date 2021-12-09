Ontario to announce new COVID-19 measures for proof of vaccination Friday
Ontario is dropping its tentative plan to end its vaccine passport program in mid-January and will require that all proof of vaccination certificates include QR codes, CBC News has learned.
Province dropping tentative plan to end vaccine passport program in mid-January
The measures are to be announced Friday but a senior government official provided the details in advance.
The official also said there are no plans to shut down the province's schools before the winter holidays one week from tomorrow.
