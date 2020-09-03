Ontario sees 132 new COVID-19 cases, 8th day of triple digits

Ontario recorded another 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, extending the triple-digit stretch of daily case counts into its eighth day.

Peel Region saw the highest number of newly confirmed infections, with 45 cases. Toronto and Ottawa reported 31 and 22 respectively, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

Aside from those three regions, the rest of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases. Of those 31 units, 18 confirmed no new cases at all.

Today's update brings Ontario's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 42,686 since the outbreak began in late January.

Elliott said hospitalizations, including those patients admitted to intensive care and on a ventilator, remain stable.

Ontario-Quebec summit

Meanwhile, the leaders of the two provinces hit hardest by COVID-19 are due to meet during a two-day summit next week to discuss how they can work together to rebuild their economies while preparing for a possible second wave of the coronavirus.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will host Quebec's Francois Legault on Sept. 8 and 9 in Mississauga.

Ford says that as Canada's two largest provinces — and the "economic heart" of the country — it's important that Ontario and Quebec collaborate.

"While the path to economic recovery won't be easy, we don't have to go it alone," Ford said in a statement announcing the summit. "Our provinces must now work together at this critical juncture to help drive the country forward."

Legault noted that the provinces must also prepare for the spread of COVID-19 to pick back up in the fall and winter — cold and flu season.

"We have a lot to learn from each other and collaboration between our governments will remain critical as we strive to recover our economies safely while preparing ourselves for a potential second wave," he said in the statement.

Prominent cabinet ministers from both governments, including health, economy and finance ministers, will also take part in multiple meetings during the event.

G-class road tests resume

The Ontario government is resuming its G-class road test services after putting them on hold during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The province said in a news release that tests will be accompanied by "strict protocols" to prevent any further spread of the virus, but individuals will be able to access all classes of driver testing services at the DriveTest locations across Ontario.

They also announced DriveTest centres which operate on a full-time basis will be offering all of their services again without any restrictions that were previously imposed in the spring during the shutdown.

Individuals taking a test will be required to wear a face coverings while staff will wear personal protective equipment in both the building and in vehicles.