Ontario reports 2,864 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Saturday

Ontario reported 2,864 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with 25 more deaths.

Saturday marks the third day this week that new daily case counts have dipped below 3,000.

The new cases include 803 in Peel Region, 684 in Toronto, 285 in York Region, 133 in Hamilton and 125 in Durham Region.

Ontario's network of labs processed more than 47,800 tests in the past 24 hours.

The province marked a vaccination milestone on Saturday — more than six million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered to date.

