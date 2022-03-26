Ontario reports 707 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Province has also recorded 5 new deaths due to COVID-19
Ontario is reporting 707 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday.
That's up from 667 people hospitalized on Friday, although at least 10 per cent of hospitals do not report their figures on the weekends.
Ontario reported another 2,754 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as confirmed through limited PCR testing. However, virus levels seen in wastewater data suggest daily infections are somewhere between 15,000 to 20,000.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 17,341.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 13.5 per cent.
Active cases: 18,576.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 157; 92 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 12,397.
