Education minister scheduled to speak as Ontario sees another 3,443 cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 3,443 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 40 more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's network of laboratories completed a record 72,900 tests in the last 24 hours.

Locally, there are 1,070 new cases in Toronto, 548 in Peel, 303 in York Region, 282 in Windsor-Essex County and 179 in Ottawa.

The health ministry reported a record 4,249 cases on Friday and 3,519 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there are now 400 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the province, according to the latest data from Critical Care Services Ontario.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is slated to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

You can watch that news conference live in this story.