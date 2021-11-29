Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reported 3,019 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, 58 new deaths

Ontario reported 3,019 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 587 people in intensive care units across the province.

Nearly 92% of Ontarians aged 12+ have received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·

What does living with COVID-19 mean for Ontario?

2 days ago
Duration 3:39
This week, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said it's time to start learning how to live with COVID-19 and to stop fearing it. Chris Glover connected with infectious diseases physician Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti to find out what the province's COVID fight will look like in the weeks, months and years ahead. 3:39

Sunday's reported figure is down by 420 from Saturday's 3,439 hospitalizations and Friday's 3,535. However, not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on the weekends.

Currently, 358 people in ICUs require a ventilator to breathe. 

The province also reported at least 3,960 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 23,638.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 13.5 per cent.

Active cases: 46,950.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 587; 358 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 58, pushing the official toll to 11,412.

Vaccinations: 68,327 doses, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 30,558,597. Currently, 91.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years of age or older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 89.2 per cent have received two.

