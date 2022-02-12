Ontario reports 1,704 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 35 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,704 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths on Saturday.

A total of 414 people are in intensive care units across the province for COVID-19. It's important to note that not all hospitals report updated figures on the weekends.

The cumulative number of deaths in Ontario due to COVID-19 now stands at 12,075, according to the provincial health ministry.

The ministry also reported 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In its daily epidemiological summary dated from Jan. 15, 2020 to Feb. 11, 2022, the ministry warns that the numbers may not completely reflect the COVID-19 picture across the province.

"Due to changes in the Ministry of Health's updated guidance on testing and case, contact and outbreak management, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario," the summary says.

"In addition, data for hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admission and deaths in the most recent reporting period should be interpreted with caution due to data entry and reporting lags."

Ontario also reported that there are ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Province has administered over 31M vaccine doses

On Twitter, Elliott said 53 per cent of people in hospital with COVID-19 were admitted because they were infected with the virus, while 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

She added that 81 per cent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs were admitted for having the virus, while 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

In Ontario, more than 31 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. More than 92 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, while more than 89 per cent have had two doses.