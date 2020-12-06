Ontario reports record 1,924 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported a new record high of 1,924 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The number is 65 more than the the record-breaking 1,859 infections reported a day earlier. It's the second straight day that Ontario has broken a record.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said the province's network of labs processed 59,300 tests.

Toronto saw 568 new cases, Peel Region had 477 new cases and York Region saw 249.

There are 1,574 more cases marked as resolved, Elliot said.

