Ontario reports new record high of 1,859 COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported a record 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Latest cases include 504 in Toronto, 463 in Peel Region and 198 in York Region
Health Minister Christine Elliott said the latest cases include 504 in Toronto, 463 in Peel Region and 198 in York Region.
There are 1,624 more cases marked as resolved.
The province's network of labs completed 59,400 tests since the last update, Elliott said.
More to come.
With files from Desmond Brown