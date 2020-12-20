Ontario records 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday after record number of tests

Ontario has logged more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province recorded 2,316 cases of the virus on Sunday.

Locally, there are 486 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel, 326 in York Region, 151 in Windsor-Essex County and 128 in Niagara.

Elliott said more than 69,400 tests completed over the last 24 hours, a record for the province. The previous record of 68,246 tests were completed on Friday.

There were 2,275 new cases on Tuesday, 2,139 on Wednesday, 2,432 on Thursday, 2,290 on Friday, and 2,357 on Saturday.

More than 50 new cases of the virus were recorded in the following areas:

Halton Region: 97.

Waterloo Region: 91.

Hamilton: 88.

Durham Region: 82.

Middlesex-London: 80.

Simcoe Muskoka: 62.

There are currently 875 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of this number, 261 are in intensive care units across the province, and 156 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

25 new COVID-19-related deaths

Twenty-five additional deaths have been linked to the virus, bringing the province's death toll is now 4,150. Of the deaths confirmed on Sunday, 18 were residents of long-term care homes.

Sunday's case count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 155,930, including deaths and recoveries.