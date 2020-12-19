Ontario reports 2,357 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths on Saturday

Ontario is reporting 2,357 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths on Saturday.

Locally, there are 665 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 174 in York Region and 170 in Windsor-Essex County.

It's the fifth straight day that the province has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's network of labs processed more than 67,200 test samples of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a record for the province. This is 1,046 fewer than the record 68,246 completed the previous day.

A total of 895 people are hospitalized with the virus. Of this number, 256 are in intensive care units, while 146 are breathing with the help of ventilators.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario over the course of the pandemic is now up to 4,125. A total of 40 new deaths were reported on Friday.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases on Saturday include:

Niagara Region: 118.

Durham Region: 104.

Middlesex-London: 93.

Waterloo Region: 83.

Halton Region: 72.

Simcoe Muskoka: 67.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 43.

Ottawa: 40.

Southwestern: 28.

Brant County: 22.

Lambton Public Health: 19.

Thunder Bay: 16.

Saturday's new cases bring the cumulative number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 153,614. That number includes deaths and recoveries.

There were 2,290 new cases on Friday, 2,432 on Thursday, 2,139 on Wednesday and 2,275 on Tuesday.

Ontario has provided details on 17 hospitals that will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. ( Leah Hennel)

The province's positivity rate now stands at 4.2 per cent, up from 3.9 per cent on Friday.

There are currently 18,207 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier holding emergency talks this weekend

Premier Doug Ford has said his government will hold emergency talks this weekend to discuss further restrictions.

An announcement on new measures is expected early Monday afternoon.

Lockdown measures set to be extended

Meanwhile, Ontario is extending the lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region, which were set to expire next week.

On Monday, Hamilton will join the two areas in the grey lockdown stage of the province's colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

Ontario has also provided details on 17 hospitals that will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to health-care workers. The facilities include hospitals from Windsor to Thunder Bay.

The hospitals will join the University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital in giving the vaccine to workers. The province expects to receive an additional 90,000 doses.

Vaccine doses will be available at: