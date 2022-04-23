Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 1,684 people in hospital with COVID-19

Ontario reported 1,684 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Province sees 3,820 new lab-confirmed cases

People wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto on April 12. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

The number is higher than that reported on Friday, when 1,591 people were said to be in hospital with COVID-19.

Of the patients in hospital, 212 require intensive care, according to the Ontario health ministry.

The province reported 3,820 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing on Saturday.
 

