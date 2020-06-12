Here are Ontario's new social bubble rules for COVID-19
How many people can you get close to? Can you include both family and friends in your COVID-19 social bubble? Here are the province's new guidelines.
Build your social circle wisely, as you can only be in one grouping of 10
The Ford government revealed new rules for how Ontarians can gather during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
You can read the official document outlining the rules below — feel free to share it with family and friends (some of whom you'll soon be able to hug again!).
For a more detailed explanation of the moves and more on the COVID-19 situation in Ontario, you can find the latest here.
Mobile users: View the document
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.