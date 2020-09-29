Ontario reports 554 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of COVID-19.

Toronto led the way in terms of cases with 251, followed by 106 in Ottawa, 79 in Peel and 43 in York Region.

Ottawa's number is the highest daily count the city has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial data shows 38,375 tests were completed on Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 62 per cent of the new cases were found in people under the age of 40.

The province is reporting four new deaths, for a total of 2,844. A CBC count from public health units across the province, which contains more up to date figures, puts the real number at 2,880.

Hospitalizations rose by nine to 137, with 30 people now in ICU. Sixteen people are on a ventilator, the province says.

Premier Doug Ford has promised to take additional action to address a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ontario reported an additional 700 cases of coronavirus on Monday, the most on a single day since the outbreak began in late January.

Ford says the province is experiencing a second wave of the virus and has said nothing is off the table to address the increase.

Over the past week, the premier has been making daily announcements about the province's fall preparedness plan.

It's expected that Ford will continue to roll out that plan in the coming days which could include further measures to protect residents of long-term care homes.

More to come.

