COVID-19 vaccination rate needs to rise above 85% to avoid fall lockdown, Ontario modelling shows

New modelling released Wednesday by Ontario's COVID-19 science table says more than 85 per cent of the eligible population needs to be vaccinated to avoid a lockdown this fall due to the highly contagious delta variant.

The table said Ontarians need to reduce contacts to about 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as well until vaccination levels are high enough to protect the population.

To reduce contacts, the table recommends:

Reducing indoor density, maintaining physical distancing, limiting large gatherings.

Continuing indoor mask policies and working from home.

Implementing policies that accelerate vaccination (e.g. certificates, mandates, outreach)..

The table confirmed that Ontario is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and it said its modelling predicts the resulting spike in cases will be "substantial."

"Vaccination offers substantial protection against severe health outcomes. We do not expect to see the same proportion of severely ill cases in the vaccinated. Among the unvaccinated, we do expect to see a rapid increase in the number of seriously ill people needing hospital care as workplaces and education re-open in September," the table says.

"The fourth wave will affect all age groups with the potential to exceed ICU capacity."

The table said if Ontario cannot reduce transmission and accelerate vaccination, the number of people in intensive care unites suffering from COVID-19 could exceed that of the third wave by October.

In its modelling, the table notes that public health measures, together with vaccination, can help to control the fourth wave.

Vaccination will make the difference, it says.

"Unvaccinated people have a 6-fold higher risk of symptomatic COVID-19 disease, a 30-fold higher risk of being in the hospital and 48-fold higher risk of being in the ICU compared to the fully vaccinated," the table said.

