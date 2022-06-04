Ontario reports 671 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 10 new deaths

Ontario reported 671 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 10 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Of the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 107 are being treated in intensive care units and 53 are breathing with the help of ventilators, according to the provincial health ministry. The number of people in ICUs is down from 117 reported on Friday.

Not all hospitals, however, submit their data on weekends.

The additional deaths bring the cumulative number of deaths in Ontario since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 13,285.

The number of hospitalizations on Saturday is up from the 669 on Friday but down from 865 reported a week ago.

Of the people in hospital as of Saturday, 42 per cent were admitted to hospital for COVID-19, while 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario reported 901 new daily cases, with 9,829 tests completed in the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The seven-day average for new cases is 839.

As of Friday, there were 86 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 50 in retirement homes and 28 in hospitals.