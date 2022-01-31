Restaurants, gyms reopen in Ontario as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Ontario's restaurants, gyms and theatres will welcome patrons back today for the first time in nearly a month.

It's the first step in the province's three-step plan to gradually ease public health restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurant dining rooms, gyms and cinemas will reopen at half capacity today after being shuttered on Jan. 5 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Museums, casinos, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions can also open indoors at 50 per cent capacity.

Retail stores, including grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as shopping malls, can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Larger venues, including sports and fitness facilities, concert venues and theatres can reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent or 500 people — whichever is fewer.

Limits on indoor gatherings will increase from five people to 10, while the cap on outdoor gatherings will go from 10 to 25.

The City of Toronto says it will resume many services and reopen facilities, including community recreation centres and arenas, fitness centres and classes, indoor pools, indoor skating rinks, and arts and sport drop-in programs.

In addition to capacity limits, businesses will continue to be subject to a number of restrictions. For example, customers at concerts, theatres and cinemas will be required to remain seated. Singing and dancing won't be allowed in restaurants and bars, except by workers and performers.

Proof of vaccination will continue to be required to enter most businesses.

The province plans to ease COVID-19 measures further on Feb. 21.

Ontario reported 3,019 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 587 people in intensive care units across the province.

Sunday's reported figure is down by 420 from Saturday's 3,439 hospitalizations and Friday's 3,535. However, not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on the weekends.