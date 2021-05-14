Ontario reports 2,362 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported an additional 2,362 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That number comes with just over 44,000 tests completed, which is well below the province's capacity but still an improvement from earlier this week, when under 30,000 tests were analyzed on back-to-back days.

The province is reporting 691 new cases in Toronto, 563 in Peel, 223 in York Region, 148 in Durham and 112 in Hamilton.

Premier Doug Ford announced yesterday that Ontario would remain under its current stay-at-home order until "at least" June 2.

Ford said the province should be able to lift restrictions on outdoor recreation by that date, with more details on reopening plans to follow in the days and weeks after that.

"The situation is slowly trending in the right situation. Make no mistake, we're not out of the woods yet," Ford said on Thursday at his first press conference in more than a week, adding that his goal is for Ontario to have "the most normal July and August as possible."

