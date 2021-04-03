Ontario reports 6,098 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths over past 2 days

Ontario reported 3,009 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 3,089 cases on Friday, marking the two highest single-day case counts since Jan. 17.

Saturday's new cases include 954 in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 348 in York Region, 205 in Ottawa and 146 in Hamilton.

On Jan. 17, the province had reported 3,422 cases, marking the last time the daily case count topped 3,000.

Since Friday, the province's network of labs completed more than 59,100 tests. Friday's case count comes after more than 62,300 tests were completed.

Ontario's health ministry did not update the daily case count on Friday because Good Friday is a statutory holiday.

At 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, the province entered a month-long "emergency brake" shutdown. Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced it on Thursday, saying it was necessary due to surging numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the province.

In-person shopping: 50% capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food & pharmacies, and 25% for all other retail incl big box stores, along with other PublicHealth & workplace safety measures.

The shutdown means tighter restrictions on gatherings and restaurants and it comes after the province allowed outdoor restaurant patios to reopen just two weeks ago.

As well, owners of personal care services had been told they would be allowed to reopen on April 12, but that start date has been delayed because new restrictions will be in place for at least 28 days.

"We are facing a serious situation and drastic measures are required to contain the rapid spread of the virus, especially the new variants of concern," Ford said in a statement on Thursday.

Shutdown restrictions include: