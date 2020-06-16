Ontario reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

Ontario's government reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the illness continues on a downward trend.

The 0.6 per cent increase in cases brings the cumulative total in Ontario to 32,554. Of those confirmed cases, just over 84 per cent are resolved. Some 218 cases were marked resolved on Monday.

The province completed 21,724 tests yesterday, with 17,920 currently under investigation. That's the fewest number of tests seen in the province in six days.

Ontario has now completed over a million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

There are 413 patients currently hospitalized with the illness, down slightly from 419 the day before. The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped slightly, down to 98 from 104.

The number of people on a ventilator in the province went up one, to 70.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by 11 and is now 2,538. A CBC News count based on data from regional public health units puts the real toll at at least 2,579.

The highest number of confirmed cases is found in the 40 to 59 age bracket, at 9,974. A close second, however, is the 20 to 39 age bracket, at 9,115.

Researchers at the University of Guelph have found numbers of new cases continue to climb among people under the age of 20 in Ontario, making it the group increasing at the highest rate.

Provincial data shows 1,422 cases in the 19 and under age bracket.

More to come.