Ontario reports 112 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario reported an additional 112 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 42,421 cases since the outbreak began in late January.
The 0.3 per cent increase in total cases comes as the province's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed more than 23,500 test samples for the virus on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.
More than 700,000 tests have been processed in Ontario this month so far, with a positivity rate below 0.4 per cent.
Within the province's 34 health units, 27 reported five or fewer cases. Of those 27, 18 saw no new cases at all.
With files from Ania Bessonov
