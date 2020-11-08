Ontario reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases in a new single-day record

Ontario reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, setting a new single-day record for a second day in a row.

Toronto saw 434 of Sunday's new cases, followed by 385 in Peel Region, 105 in York Region, and 71 in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed under 37,600 tests since its last daily report.

Ontario says it wants to build capacity for up to 100,000 tests for the novel coronavirus each day by mid-December. The province, however, has never surpassed its current capacity of about 50,000, let alone approached its mid-November target of 68,000.

The Ontario health ministry reported 1,132 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,460 cases over the weekend.

The province's seven-day average of new cases, a measure that provides a clearer understanding of long-term trends, also reached a new record-high for the seventh day in a row and now sits at 1,063.

