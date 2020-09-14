Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 313 new cases of COVID-19, highest number since early June
Toronto·Updated

Ontario has recorded more than 300 new cases for the first time in more than two months.

Premier Doug Ford to give press conference at 1 p.m. ET

Ontario is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, about one-third of them in Toronto. (CBC)

Ontario is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the highest daily case count since early June.

Cases have been on an upswing since mid-August, with numbers above 200 since Sept. 12. 

On Sunday, the province confirmed 204 cases. Monday's number represents a more than 50 per cent increase. 

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 67 per cent of the new cases are among people under age 40. 

The bulk of the cases come from three hard-hit areas: Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. 

Ontario is also reporting one new death on Monday, and the official pandemic death toll is 2,816. By contacting local public health units for the most up-to-date information, CBC News has counted a total of 2,855 deaths.

Of Ontario's 44,817 COVID-19 cases, 39,974 are considered resolved.

Cases identified in several schools

The overall increase in cases comes as several cases have popped up in Ontario schools. 

In Durham Region, one person tested positive after spending time inside Maple Ridge Public School. 

"The individual is asymptomatic, wore a mask while in the building and physically distanced from others while at school," wrote Maple Ridge principal Jonathan Ross in a letter to parents. 

Peel District School Board has also seen a case, at Louise Arbour Secondary School.

A teacher at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Elementary School in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board sprays sanitizer into a student's hands during the first week of school. Several COVID-19 cases have been identified in connection with schools. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

The Halton District School Board posted on Sunday that someone at Brant Hills Public School has the virus. On Monday, the board confirmed that the infected person is a student. 

A case has also come to light at an elementary school in Haldimand County. 

Ford to face questions at Queen's Park

Worry had already been mounting about Ontario's increasing case numbers, with a senior provincial official telling CBC News that there is "a growing sense of concern" in the government and among public health leaders.

 The Ontario legislature sits Monday for the first time since June 21, giving opposition parties the chance to question Premier Doug Ford's approach to the pandemic. 

Ford is also set to give his regular daily press conference at 1 p.m. ET today. You can watch that press conference live in this story.

 

