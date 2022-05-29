Ontario reports 643 COVID-19 hospitalizations, lowest number since late March

Ontario reported 643 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, the lowest number since late March.

However, not all hospitals submit their data on the weekend, so the number is likely much higher.

Sunday's number is a drop from 865 hospitalizations reported on Saturday and a drop from 809 reported a week earlier.

The provincial health ministry reported 611 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on March 23.

Of the hospitalizations reported on Sunday, 145 people are in intensive care units, a decrease of one from Saturday's total. A total of 67 ICU patients infected with the virus are breathing with the help of ventilators.

Ontario also reported two new deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to date to 13,225. Twelve deaths were reported on Saturday.

The province reported 878 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 266 from Saturday. These cases were confirmed through 8,213 tests processed within the past 24 hours.

Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.