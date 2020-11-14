Ontario reports record high 1,581 COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Saturday

Ontario reported a record high 1,581 COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 497 of those cases were found in Peel Region 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa. Slightly over 44,800 tests were completed, she said.

Ontario is also reporting 1,003 more cases marked as resolved.

Currently, there are 452 people in hospital, with 106 of those in intensive care units. Of those in intensive care, 67 are on ventilators.

More regions placed in the red zone

On Friday, Ontario placed more regions in the red-control zone, a change that means increased restrictions for those areas.

The move comes as critics say Premier Doug Ford's colour-coded system is too lenient.

Elliott announced the following cities and regions will move into the red-control zone of the province's framework on Friday:

Hamilton

Halton

Peel

Toronto

York

Elliott said anyone living in a red-control region should only leave their home for essential purposes. The minister also announced the following regions will move to the orange-restrict zone:

Brant

Durham

Eastern Ontario

Niagara

Ottawa

Waterloo

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

The following regions are moving into the yellow-protect zone:

Haldimand-Norfolk

Huron-Perth

Middlesex-London

Sudbury

Simcoe-Muskoka

Southwestern

Windsor-Essex

The changes come into effect on Monday, Nov. 16 at 12:01 a.m., with the exception of Toronto, which moved to the red zone on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:01 a.m.

"I know this will be difficult. You've already sacrificed so much," Ford said on Friday.

"We're staring down the barrel of another lockdown. And I will not hesitate for a second if we have to go further."

In the red zone, gatherings are confined to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Religious services, weddings and funerals are confined to 30 per cent capacity indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated at a bar or restaurant indoors is 10. Outdoor dining, take out, drive-thru and delivery are all permitted.

New modelling released Thursday showed the province could face more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid-December if it didn't add more public health restrictions.