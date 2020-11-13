Ford's cabinet set to meet with top doctor as Ontario reports 1,396 new COVID-19 cases

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the province's health minister and top doctor on Friday after hearing a loud, clear warning that Ontario could face more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid-December if it doesn't add more public health restrictions.

Ford's office confirmed there will be a cabinet meeting today to review the latest recommendations from Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer.

That dramatic COVID-19 projection was contained in updated modelling by health experts released on Thursday.

This comes as the province reported 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter that 440 of those cases were found in Toronto, 440 in Peel, and 155 in York Region.

Over 40,500 tests were completed, she said. Ontario is also reporting 1,018 resolved cases.

The growing number of cases is also coming with some grim outcomes. More vulnerable seniors are again dying in long-term care homes and intensive care units are seeing more COVID-19 patients, something that might soon force hospitals to limit other surgeries and procedures.

There's also 110 patients in intensive care in the province, according to the latest report from Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO), which is distributed daily to critical care stakeholders and shows the most up-to-date numbers provided directly by intensive care units across the province.

That figure was shared on Twitter Friday by Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. He said patients are now being moved from "overburdened" ICUs to those with more space.

Ford was not part of the modelling news conference but his office said said later in an email statement that he "won't hesitate to take action" if Williams recommends it.

Ford, Williams, and Christine Elliott are set to speak at Queen's Park at 2:30 p.m. ET — later than Ford's usual news conference time. You'll be able to watch that announcement live in this story.

Ontario cabinet meets today “to approve Dr. Williams’s recommendations on moving public health unit regions to different categories within the province’s framework,” says Premier Doug Ford’s press secretary. Ford’s news conference will follow at 2:30pm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Ontario</a> <a href="https://t.co/90JOGf8xZd">pic.twitter.com/90JOGf8xZd</a> —@CBCQueensPark

So far Ford has defended his approach to dealing with the pandemic, even as Peel Region and the City of Toronto ratcheted up their responses beyond what's in the provincial framework. On Thursday, the Ontario NDP called for a two-week "circuit breaker" shutdown to disrupt COVID-19, something Ford rejected.

Ontarians are now facing terrifying COVID-19 projections. Pinching pennies & hoping for the best will cost lives.<br><br>To avoid a health & economic catastrophe, we need a circuit breaker – a targeted, fully-funded 2-week modified Stage 1 in hotspots only. —@AndreaHorwath

Since it was released, experts have slammed the thresholds for moving cities and regions into "red zone" or "lockdown" as too high. Ford has said he needs to balance controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the needs of the economy.

New provincial COVID-19 figures will be released shortly after 10 a.m.