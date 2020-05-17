Ontario reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 22,653

Ontario has reported 340 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 22,653.

The Ontario health ministry says a total of 1,881 people have died. A total of 17,360 people have recovered.

There are 934 people in hospital, with 171 in intensive care units. A total of 129 are on a ventilator.

The daily growth rate stands at 1.5 per cent today, which is lower than yesterday's growth rate of 1.8 per cent.

The number of people in hospital dropped noticeably, while there were also slight decreases in the number of people in intensive care and on a ventilator.

A total of 4,414 tests are currently under investigation and awaiting confirmation.

