Ontario reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since March 31

Ontario reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily number of new cases since March 31.

In the past few weeks, the number of daily new cases has largely been more than 300.

The province now has a total of 20,000 cases, with about 73 per cent of people having recovered from the virus.

Ontario is reporting that 1,634 people have died from the virus. However, data compiled from regional public health units by CBC News shows there have been at least 1,709 deaths.

The new numbers come as Ontario looks to reopen provincial parks and conservation areas on Monday, albeit with limited access. Stores with a street entrance can also open for curbside pickup starting on Monday.

The province allowed hardware and safety supply stores to open on Saturday, and garden centres and nurseries were allowed to open on Friday.