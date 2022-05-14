Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, down by 61 from Friday and down by 171 from one week ago.

Of those in hospital,156 required intensive care — a decrease of 12 from the previous day's total— and 70 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down by 394 from Friday. These cases were confirmed through the 15,102 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

Ontario is also reporting 11 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,063 to date.