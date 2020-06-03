Ontario reports 338 new cases of COVID-19

The focus in Ontario remains on long-term care homes as the province reported 338 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — a decrease after several days of growing numbers.

Yesterday, the provincial patient ombudsman announced it would be probing the province's long-term care sector and put out a call for input. A similar investigation was announced by the provincial ombudsman one day earlier.

In a news release issued Wednesday, The Ontario Long Term Care Association called on the federal government to help pay for more resources and staff in advance of an anticipated second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Among the requests: more personal protective equipment and testing, a national human resources strategy for connecting new staff to homes in need, and capital investment to build and re-develop long-term care homes.

Ontario's case numbers were on upward trend

The 338 new cases being reported Wednesday represent a 1.2 per cent increase in total cases.

Prior to that, Ontario's numbers had risen consistently since Sunday, landing above 400 for the last two days.

Premier Doug Ford had connected that trend back to increased testing, calling it "simple math."

"The more you test, you are going to get a bump. You're testing 20,000 people instead of 10,000," he said.

Analysis by CBC News, however, found that there is no connection between the number of cases being completed and confirmed.

I questioned Premier Ford on his claim that Ontario's positive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> test numbers increased because more tests were being completed. He doubled down. But here's the actual evidence: zero correlation between tests completed & confirmed cases since May 1. <a href="https://t.co/Qrj9GXQyE2">https://t.co/Qrj9GXQyE2</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZfYKimEoZ2">pic.twitter.com/ZfYKimEoZ2</a> —@CBCQueensPark

Ontario's network of about 20 labs processed 17,537 tests yesterday, an increase from 15,244 on Monday.

The rising numbers this week have also marked Ontario as an anomaly in Canada.

"With the declining cases in Quebec now, it really leaves Ontario as a bit of an outlier, a place that's been unable to get off of the plateau," said University of Toronto epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman in an interview with CBC News.

Premier Doug Ford, along with several ministers, is set to give an update on COVID-19 today at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch that press conference live in this story.