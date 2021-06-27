Ontario reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 287 cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the daily case count includes 66 in Waterloo region, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

The province's network of labs completed more than 18,500 tests in the last 24 hours, she added.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, 14,027,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Ontario, including 202,672 doses administered on Saturday.

There are currently 203 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. There are also 289 people in intensive care units, of which 191 people, or 66 per cent, are breathing with the help of ventilators.

The new deaths on Sunday bring the province's cumulative death toll to 9,126.

Province prepares to move to second step of reopening plan

Ontario is preparing to move to Step Two of its reopening plan on June 30. The new rules will allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and indoor gatherings of up to five people, among other things.

The government said it had met its goals for moving to the second step. These goals include having 70 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent vaccinated with two doses for at least two weeks.

People lining up at Zara, a retail clothing store, at Queen St. W. in Toronto on June 16. In Step Two of Ontario's reopening plan, non-essential retailers can operate at 25 per cent customer capacity, up from 15 per cent in Step One. (Sam Nar/CBC)

As of Sunday, 77 per cent of the population over 18 has received one dose while about 34 per cent has received their second dose.

The Ontario government has provided a list of activities that will be allowed when the second step begins:

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people.

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people.

Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity.

Non-essential retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity.

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25 per cent capacity and other restrictions.

Outdoor dining with up to six people per table, with an exception for larger households and other restrictions.

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, will be permitted at up to 25 per cent capacity of a particular room.

Outdoor fitness classes will be limited to the number of people who can maintain three metres of physical distance.

Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions.

Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity.

Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity.

Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity.

Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.

The rules come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 30.

The Ontario said in the statement that "while the province has surpassed Step Three vaccination targets," the province will stay in Step Two for 21 days to allow vaccinations to reach their full effectiveness and the government to evaluate the impact of looser restrictions.

Toronto hopes to set vaccination record

Vaccination clinics, which continue to be held across Toronto, will be bolstered by a mass immunization clinic at Scotiabank Arena as part of Toronto Vaccine Day on Sunday.

The city and Toronto Vaccine Day clinic partners, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Scotiabank, have teamed up with Michael Garron Hospital and University Health Network to hold the "Our Winning Shot" clinic.

The city hopes that it will set a North American record on Sunday with appointments booked by 25,000 people. An average of 1,785 vaccines can be administered per hour, with a total of 800 volunteers recruited and 400 vaccinators available to give the doses.

Toronto hopes set a North America record today with appointments booked by 25,000 people at the Scotiabank Arena. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

According to the city, 17,003 doses were administered at a drive-thru clinic at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth in April — a record Toronto wants to beat.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter that the TTC is offering free public transit rides to and from any vaccination appointment throughout the city, and that Metrolinx will be providing rides from Union Station to the Scotiabank Arena.

Accelerated second doses available to youth in hot spots

Ontario youth between the ages of 12 to 17 who live in designated hot spots for the Delta COVID-19 variant can now book accelerated second vaccine dose appointments.