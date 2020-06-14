Ontario reports 197 new cases of COVID-19 as province continues downward trend

Ontario reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second day in a week that the province has reported fewer than 200 new cases.

The 0.6 per cent increase brings the total number of cases in the province to 32,189, with 83.8 per cent of those cases classified as resolved, including 423 marked resolved in Sunday's report.

The trend in Ontario has been steadily declining now since June 3.

Twenty-seven of the province's 34 public health units reported five of fewer cases, and 20 of those reported no new cases at all.

The province's network of labs processed 23,279 tests for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a tweet that positivity rates remain at "all-time lows."

Yesterday, over 23,000 tests were processed with positivity rates remaining at all-time lows. As we've seen for several days, hospitalizations continue to fall, with 51 fewer <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>-confirmed cases in hospital. ICU admissions also fell further today, at 103. —@celliottability

Hospitalizations continue to decrease, with 51 fewer patients with COVID-19 in hospital.

In total, 438 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, with 103 of those in intensive care units and 77 on ventilators.

Ontario is reporting 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the provinces' death toll to 2,519. It's the sixth straight day that the province has reported fewer than 15 new deaths.