Ontario reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, a number that minister calls a 'slight uptick'

Ontario reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a number that Health Minister Christine Elliott called a "slight uptick" compared to the last few days.

The province's network of labs, meanwhile, processed nearly 29,000 tests for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Ontario's health ministry says a large portion of the new cases are concentrated in the Toronto and Windsor-Essex regions.

The 0.4 per cent increase in cases brings the cumulative total in Ontario since the outbreak began in late January to 37,440.

Of those, 88.9 per cent are considered resolved by the Ontario health ministry. Another 132 infections were marked resolved in Saturday's update.

Twenty-eight of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus, with 15 of them confirming no new COVID-19 cases at all.

The cases are concentrated primarily in Toronto and Windsor-Essex, with both accounting for 47 cases each.

A total of 105 people are in hospital with the COVID-19, with 33 in intensive care units and 22 on ventilators.

The ministry reported an additional two COVID-19-linked deaths, bringing Ontario's official death toll to 2,748.