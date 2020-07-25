Ontario reports 138 new COVID-19 cases after labs complete nearly 30,000 tests

Ontario reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after its network of labs completed nearly 30,000 tests on Friday, a number that the health minister calls a milestone.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Saturday that the numbers of people hospitalized, admitted to intensive care units and intubated have all decreased. The daily new case numbers represent a 0.4 per cent increase.

Twenty-seven out of 34 public health units in Ontario are reporting five or fewer cases. A full 16 are reporting no cases at all, Elliott said.

Ottawa is reporting 28 new cases on Saturday, while Windsor-Essex is reporting 33 cases. As was the case on Friday, 66 per cent of new cases on Saturday are under the age of 40.

Elliott said the province has processed more than two million tests since the pandemic began.

"Testing will remain a critical part of our plan to defeat this virus," she said.