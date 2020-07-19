Ontario reports 164 new cases on Sunday as province tests nearly 27,000

Ontario reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

The province's network of labs processed nearly 27,000 tests on Saturday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

The new daily count represents a 0.4 per cent increase, bringing the provincial total to 37,604. Of those, 88.8 per cent are considered to be resolved, with 113 cases marked resolved in Sunday's update.

Peel and Windsor-Essex regions account for a large portion of today's case count, with 48 and 37 respectively.

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no cases at all.

A total of 101 people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus, 34 of which are currently in an intensive care unit, and 23 using ventilators.

The province reported three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll in Ontario to 2,751.