Ford ousts MPP from caucus over open letter pushing for end to COVID-19 lockdown

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has kicked York Centre MPP Roman Baber out of the Progressive Conservative caucus for sending an open letter, asking for the province's lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions to end.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Ford called Baber's comments from the two-page letter "irresponsible."

"By spreading misinformation he is undermining the tireless efforts of our frontline health-care workers at this critical time, and he is putting people at risk," Ford said.

"I will not jeopardize a single Ontarian's life by ignoring public health advice."

Ford also said that Baber will not be allowed to seek re-election as a PC member.

"There is no room for political ideology in our fight against COVID-19 – rather, our response has been and will always be driven by evidence and data." Ford said.

"Furthermore, Mr. Baber has put himself ahead of his PC Caucus team, who have worked around the clock for months to support and protect the people of Ontario through this public health crisis."

More to come.