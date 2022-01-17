Ontario reports 3,887 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 Monday
Province now reporting over 50% of children aged 5-11 have received 1st dose of vaccine
Ontario reported 3,887 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Monday, with 578 of those patients in ICU.
It is important to note that not all hospitals in the province report hospitalization figures on weekends, so the real number could be higher.
The province also reported 8,521 new cases of COVID-19 — however, that number is not a reliable indicator of the true spread of the virus given restricted testing access. Officials also reported 22 more deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott also noted on Twitter on Monday that over 50 per cent of children aged five to 11 have now had a first dose of vaccine.
"Vaccines are safe, effective & the best way to protect children from the virus," Elliott said.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
- Tests completed: 37,059.
- Provincewide test positivity rate: 24.2 per cent.
- Active cases: 94,614.
- Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 578, with 343 on a ventilator.
- Deaths: 22, pushing the official toll to 10,628. One death that happened over a month ago was added to the cumulative count based on data cleaning, the province says.
- Vaccinations: 67,184, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 29,522,313. Currently, 91.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have one dose of a vaccine, while 88.7 per cent have two doses.
