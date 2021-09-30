4th person charged in alleged embezzlement of Ontario COVID-19 relief fund

A fourth person is now facing charges in connection with alleged fraud involving Ontario COVID-19 relief funding.

Ontario Provincial Police say 41-year-old Manish Gambhir of Brampton, Ont., was charged earlier this week with possession of an identity document and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say Gambhir has been released on bail and is due back in court on Nov. 10.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson says the arrest is part of the same investigation that led to the arrests of a former bureaucrat, his wife, and a third man earlier this month.

Police have filed criminal charges against Sanjay and Shalini Madhan, as well as Vidhan Singh, in connection with the alleged scheme.

Dickson says the Madhans, Singh and Gambhir have no "direct connection" with each other.