Ontario reports 2,493 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, 59 new deaths

Ontario reported 2,493 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, in addition to 59 new deaths.

The number of hospitalizations is down by 141 from Friday, although that is not a reliable indicator of change as not all hospitals report figures on weekends.

The province also reported at least another 3,204 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory said on Saturday that more than 90 per cent of residents 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just under 90 per cent of residents have had two doses and just over 60 per cent have had three doses. Fifty-four per cent of children in the city, five to 11, have had one dose.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 22,527.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 12.1 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 501; 297 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 59, pushing the official toll to 11,770.

Vaccinations: 66,029, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 30,949,011. Currently, 92 per cent of Ontarians aged 12+ have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 89.4 per cent have had two.