Ontario logs 1,540 hospitalizations, 402 patients in ICUs as COVID-19 indicators continue to drop

Ontario reported 1,540 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 402 patients infected with the virus in intensive care units on Sunday.

The numbers are down from the 1,704 hospitalizations and 414 COVID-19 patients in ICUs reported on Saturday. It's important to note, however, that not all hospitals report updated figures on weekends.

Ontario recorded another 22 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in Ontario to 12,093.

Five deaths reported on Sunday were of residents in long-term care homes. There are 197 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, down from 2,944 on Saturday, though the number is likely higher due to policies that limit access to testing for many residents.

Nearly 31.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

More than 92 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 89 per cent have had two doses, Elliott said.