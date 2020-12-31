Ontario reports record-high 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths
Record number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions reported for second straight day
Ontario reported a new single-day record of 3,328 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 56 new deaths related to the illness.
The figure marks the first time the province has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day, and the third consecutive day Ontario has recorded a record-breaking case count.
It's not yet clear if today's tally includes any cases that went unreported around the holidays.
A record number of patients were also hospitalized and admitted to intensive care on Thursday. Currently, there are 1,235 patients in hospital. Of those, 337 are in intensive care.
Forty-five patients were admitted to Ontario ICUs on Wednesday, another record during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Ontario's network of labs processed 63,858 test samples for the novel coronavirus while another 72,283 tests are in the queue waiting to be completed.
The province's test positivity rate now sits at 5.7, a considerable dip from Wednesday.
Of Thursday's newly confirmed infections, there were 998 in Toronto, 431 in Peel Region, 418 in York Region, 257 in Windsor-Essex, and 194 in Ottawa.
Ontario's cumulative case count now sits at 182,159. The province's seven-day average has also reached a new record-high, climbing to 2,436.
