Toronto·Updated

Ontario reports 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths on Sunday.

New cases include 780 in Toronto, 356 in Peel Region and 278 in York Region

CBC News ·
Two health care workers walk in front of the the ambulance-only emergency entrance of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Friday, March 26, 2021. Ontario reported on Sunday that a total of 917 people with COVID-19 are in hospital in the province. (Sam Nar/CBC)

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto has 780 cases, Peel Region has 356, York Region has 278, Durham Region has 219 and Ottawa has 150.

There are 917 people with COVID-19 in hospital, with 366 of them in intensive care and 217 on ventilators.

The province's network of labs completed 50,200 tests in the past 24 hours. 

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 1,981,282 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

