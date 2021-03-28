Ontario reports 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto has 780 cases, Peel Region has 356, York Region has 278, Durham Region has 219 and Ottawa has 150.

There are 917 people with COVID-19 in hospital, with 366 of them in intensive care and 217 on ventilators.

The province's network of labs completed 50,200 tests in the past 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 1,981,282 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.