COVID-19 in Ontario: Here's what you need to know today

There are 177 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, according to the latest numbers from provincial health officials on Monday morning.

That's a jump of 32 cases from yesterday afternoon's official tally. All but nine of those are in the GTA. Five of them have been resolved.

The province also announced additional resources for Telehealth Ontario on Monday as the network deals with an influx of inquiries about COVID-19, and officials are set to provide details on new legislation aimed at helping workers affected by measures to contain coronavirus.

You can watch that announcement live beginning at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, more businesses are reducing their hours or outright closing, and stock markets in Toronto and New York plunged when they opened this morning.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has instituted new measures to help the city's business owners during uncertain economic times.

Here's a round up of everything else you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario today:

Updates coming from Trudeau, province

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, still self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus, is expected to speak to the Canadian public at 1 p.m. today.

Similarly, Ontario's top doctor will provide an update at 3 p.m., while City of Toronto officials will speak to media at 3:45 p.m. Both news conferences will be livestreamed in this story.

Monday will bring updates from all levels of government, as well as the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Telehealth Ontario resources expanded

To cut down on wait times for callers, the province said Monday they have brought in 130 nurses to help staff the phone line.

"By immediately expanding Telehealth's resources, we can significantly reduce the time it takes for Ontarians to receive the information they need to stay safe and healthy," said Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

Ontario is also working with the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and its 44,000 members to find more support for Telehealth.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says unless people have severe symptoms or a medical emergency, simply stay at home while waiting for a Telehealth response.

"We understand that people are anxious to get the advice about next steps as soon as possible, which is why the capacity of Telehealth is being enhanced," Dr. David Williams said in a statement.

"But unless you are experiencing severe symptoms or a medical emergency, the best place for you to stay is at home until you receive advice, which will often be to stay home and self-monitor."

Elliott also announced that youth justice facilities have been told to suspend all personal visits and volunteer activities. All "non-essential" leaves for helping youth in custody reintegrate into the community are being restricted.

New closures and warnings

More businesses are opting to voluntarily close down for the time being.

Some Starbucks locations will be closed, as will all GoodLife and Fit4Less fitness centres.

As of today, Cadillac Fairview malls — including Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, and Fairview Mall — are among those limiting their hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario is also strongly recommending that non-essential and elective dental services be suspended.

New measures to help businesses, workers

Early Monday morning, Mayor John Tory revealed his plan to help Toronto's businesses and residents deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Among the immediate measures: a grace period for businesses to pay taxes and new help for Torontonians who want to apply for employment insurance.

The province is also set to give details about promised legislation that would ban employers from demanding sick notes for those in self-isolation or quarantine and ensures protected leave.

The government hasn't said when it will call Queen's Park back for an emergency session to pass the bill.

Border officer at Pearson tests positive

Late on Sunday, it emerged that an officer with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at Toronto Pearson airport had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency says it doesn't know when or where that employee became infected, but says another group of workers who may have had contact with them are now "self-monitoring for symptoms."

CBSA is also stepping up its COVID-19 measures, with additional officers, extra signage, and a new requirement that travellers coming from international destinations acknowledge they are being asked to self-isolate upon their return.

Possibility of community transmission

Though no Ontario cases have been confirmed by health authorities as resulting from community transmission, some experts say its likely that this kind of spread is already underway.

Canada's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Theresa Tam said Sunday that 25,000 COVID-19 tests have been done across the country to date and there has been a "rapidly increasing" number of cases, particularly in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta.

"Our window to flatten the curve of the epidemic is narrow," Tam said.