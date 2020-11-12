Ontario is set to unveil new COVID-19 modelling at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, two days after the province blew through its earlier projection of an average 1,200 new cases per day by mid-November.

The updated modelling will be made public at a news conference Thursday by doctor David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health; Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner and co-ordinator of provincial outbreak response; and Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health and co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table.

It comes as the province reports 1,575 new cases of the virus, marking its third straight record-high day.

The modelling is expected to show the projected trend of new cases and the potential implications for Ontario's hospitals. Provincial figures released Wednesday show 424 hospital patients with COVID-19, including 88 who are in intensive care.

Based on the growth rate of new cases in early November, Ontario is on track for 2,000 cases a day around Dec. 1, according to recent projections by the COVID-19 Modelling Collaborative. Work by this group — which includes scientists and physicians from the University of Toronto, University Health Network and Sunnybrook Hospital — has fed into the province's own modelling forecasts.

The last time Ontario released modelling, at the end of October, Premier Doug Ford hinted that it would show good news.

"We see the curve going down," he said one day before the modelling was released publicly.

The modelling suggested the rate of increase in new COVID-19 cases was slower than it had been in previous weeks, but infections were still on the rise.