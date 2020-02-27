Husband of Ontario's 5th COVID-19 case also tests positive for coronavirus
The husband of a woman confirmed as Ontario's fifth case of COVID-19 has also tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.
The man in his 60s is in self-isolation, health officials say
The husband of a woman confirmed as Ontario's fifth case of COVID-19 has also tested positive for coronavirus, said the province's Ministry of Health on Thursday.
The man in his 60s is at home in Toronto in self-isolation.
Public health officials in the city "continue to be in regular contact" with the man, a ministry statement reads.
More to come
