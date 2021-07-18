Ontario sees 177 new COVID-19 cases as province surpasses 18 million vaccines administered
Ontario also reports 6 new deaths related to the virus
Ontario reported another 177 cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths related to the virus on Sunday.
The latest numbers come as the province has surpassed a total of 18 million COVID-19 vaccines administered to date.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 153
Tests completed: 14,805
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1 per cent, breaking a 12-day stretch of a test positivity rate below one per cent
Active cases: 1,378
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 150; 99 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,294
Vaccinations: 134,654, roughly 88 per cent of which were second doses. Nearly 62 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and older have now had two doses.