Ontario reports 213 new cases of COVID-19, marking highest daily increase since June

Ontario reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the first time the province's numbers have crossed the 200 mark in months.

The last time Ontario reported more than 200 cases was on July 21, with 203.

Data shows more than 32,500 tests were completed by public health units across the province.

Locally, 26 public health are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.

There are 71 cases in Toronto, with 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa. Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 67 per cent of today's cases were found in people under the age of 40.

The new patients bring Ontario's total case count to 44,068, including deaths and recoveries.

This week Ontario saw 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, 149 on Wednesday, 185 on Tuesday and 190 on Monday.