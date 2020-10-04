Ontario reports 566 new COVID-19 cases as walk-in tests come to end across province

Ontario reported 566 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus end across the province.

Sunday's numbers are largely concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, which reported 196, 123 and 81 new cases, respectively.

According to the Ontario health ministry, the move to appointment-only testing will enable the province's network of labs to deal with a backlog of tests. That backlog grown to 78,953.

Saturday was the last day that COVID-19 assessment centres accepted walk-ins.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone in Ontario who wants to take a COVID-19 test will need to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

You can find the province's list of testing locations here.

Meanwhile, Ontario's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed 39,661 novel coronavirus test samples on Saturday, the ministry said.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said a number of Sunday's cases and deaths occurred in the spring or summer but are being reported now due to a data review by Toronto Public Health (TPH). Elliott attributed some cases reported on Saturday to the data review as well.

The province's official death toll now sits at 2,975. Of those, four are new, while three are attributed to the data review, Elliott said.

Sunday's new cases bring Ontario's cumulative total to 54,199. Of those, 534 were marked as resolved in Sunday's update.

Elliott said 62 per cent of Sunday's cases were among people under the age of 40.