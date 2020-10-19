Province recommending against trick-or-treating in COVID-19 hot zones, 704 new cases confirmed

The provincial government is recommending that kids not go out trick-or-treating in parts of Ontario that have been hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"Given the high transmission of COVID-19 in the modified Stage 2 public health unit regions of Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region, traditional door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended and people should consider alternative ways to celebrate," provincial Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said in a statement.

The province says trick-or-treating is permissible outside of those regions, but with these safeguards in place:

Only go out with members of your household.

Only trick-or-treat outside.

Both trick-or-treaters and people handing out candy should wear a face covering. A costume mask, however, is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe.

Do not congregate or linger at doorsteps and remember to line up two metres apart if waiting. Avoid high-touch surfaces and objects.

Whether collecting or handing out treats, wash your hands often and thoroughly or use hand sanitizer.

Do not leave treats in a bucket or bowl for children to grab and consider using tongs or other similar tools to hand out treats.

The news comes as Ontario is reporting an additional 704 cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

Testing levels were again well below the 50,000 benchmark provincial officials had set for October, with 31,864 tests completed. There are 16,303 test samples currently in the queue.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 244 cases were found in Toronto, as well as 168 in Peel, 103 in York Region, and 51 in Ottawa.

There were also 607 resolved cases. An additonal four deaths were added to the province's official tally.

Severity of second wave in Ontarians' hands, top doctor says

"I would also like to remind everyone that we are in a second wave of COVID-19," Williams said in his statement. "There have been increases in cases in many areas across the province, and the percentage of people tested who get a positive result is going up.

"The severity of this second wave is in our hands. Through our collective efforts, we can change the outcome of this new outbreak."

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott first released the province's latest COVID-19 figures on Twitter Monday morning. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The number of infected patients in Ontario hospitals rose slightly, from 247 to 252 — but the province said a number of hospitals did not submit data on hospitalizations, which often happens on weekends.

"We anticipate the number of hospitalized patients may increase when reporting compliance increases," the province said on its website.

The number of patients in intensive care fell by two to 69, while the number of people on ventilators dropped by three, to 40.

The number of outbreaks in Ontario's long-term care homes continue to rise, shooting up seven to 86. The number of active cases of positive residents dropped slightly however, down five to 209.

Confirmed cases in long-term care staff rose by 11, and now stands at 234.

Williams' advice comes as stricter measures take effect in York Region today to curb the spread of COVID-19. The province has already imposed the same measures on Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

Indoor service in restaurants is prohibited, gyms and movie theatres are closed and public gatherings can be no larger than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.